Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,202 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Donaldson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Donaldson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $61.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.16. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCI

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.