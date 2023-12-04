Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $750,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,442 shares of company stock valued at $10,516,230 in the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.84.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $70.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 96.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

