Contrasting Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) and Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) and Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectaire and Trimble’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectaire N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A Trimble $3.68 billion 3.20 $449.70 million $1.34 35.34

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Spectaire.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spectaire has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trimble has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Trimble shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Trimble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spectaire and Trimble, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectaire 0 1 0 0 2.00 Trimble 1 3 4 0 2.38

Spectaire presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Trimble has a consensus price target of $53.86, suggesting a potential upside of 13.74%. Given Spectaire’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spectaire is more favorable than Trimble.

Profitability

This table compares Spectaire and Trimble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectaire N/A N/A -34.60% Trimble 8.97% 12.87% 6.39%

Summary

Trimble beats Spectaire on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectaire

Spectaire Holdings Inc. operates as an industrial technology company. Its industrial technology allows its customers to measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. Its core offering, AireCore, is an integrated hardware, software, and data platform. The company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades. Its Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products, and geographic information systems. The company's Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services, such as guidance and positioning systems, including autonomous steering systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions; manual and automated navigation guidance for tractors and other farm equipment; solutions to automate application of pesticide and seeding; water solutions; and agricultural software. Its Transportation segment offers solutions for long haul trucking and freight shipper markets; mobility solutions comprising route management, safety and compliance, end-to-end vehicle management, video intelligence, and supply chain communications; and fleet and transportation management systems, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solutions. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

