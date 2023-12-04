Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Definitive Healthcare worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $991.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. The company had revenue of $65.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Definitive Healthcare Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

