Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Distribution Solutions Group worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 41,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGR. Stephens began coverage on Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on Distribution Solutions Group from $30.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGR opened at $26.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 201.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $438.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.05 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

