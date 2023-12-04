DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,957 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 167,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 16.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,133,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,598,000 after purchasing an additional 981,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 14.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 576,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 71,991 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 49.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $23.64 on Monday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on DXC

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.