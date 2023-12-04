G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of G-III Apparel Group worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIII. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.49.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

