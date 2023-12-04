Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock opened at $47.68 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $55.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.