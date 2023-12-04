Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 8,526 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Cannae worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cannae by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cannae by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Cannae by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of CNNE opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.88. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 427,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,601.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

