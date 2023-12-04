Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Century Communities worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Century Communities by 584.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Century Communities by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $74.94 on Monday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

CCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

