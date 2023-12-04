Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.18% of Global Net Lease worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE GNL opened at $9.33 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.18%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. They are focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

