Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of Matthews International worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Stock Up 2.1 %

Matthews International stock opened at $34.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.10. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $48.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 76.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MATW shares. TheStreet cut Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

