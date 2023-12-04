Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.89 Million Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of UMB Financial worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF stock opened at $74.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.52.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $362.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

