Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.93 Million Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of St. Joe worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JOE. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter valued at about $26,027,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in St. Joe by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 561,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $12,836,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in St. Joe by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in St. Joe by 1,037.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 114,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOE opened at $52.65 on Monday. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

