Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.94 Million Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $12.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

