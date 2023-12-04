Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Trinity Industries worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 339.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 383.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $79,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $25.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $821.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 12,536 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $290,459.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

