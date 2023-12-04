Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

