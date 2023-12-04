Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 4.7 %

AUB opened at $32.00 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Stories

