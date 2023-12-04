Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.18 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $133.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $135.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

