Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,627 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 524,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 311,028 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 50,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,863,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after purchasing an additional 161,391 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESRT opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

