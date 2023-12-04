Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Semtech worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Semtech by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Semtech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 632,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after buying an additional 31,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Semtech by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 332,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 114,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Semtech by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after buying an additional 722,908 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.96. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SMTC. Benchmark upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

