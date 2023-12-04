Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,929 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 839.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 17.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 102.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 40.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 283,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 82,215 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 6.5 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $158.22. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.74.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

