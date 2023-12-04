Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 97,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after acquiring an additional 50,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 7.8 %

CBRL opened at $72.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.77. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.89.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

