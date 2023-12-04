Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Triumph Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,967,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,736,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,266,886.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,736,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,266,886.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $787,278.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,567 in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

Triumph Financial stock opened at $70.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.21. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $104.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Triumph Financial Profile

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

