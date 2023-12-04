Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of J&J Snack Foods worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $177,787.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,580 shares of company stock worth $3,242,346 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $167.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.87. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $133.27 and a 12 month high of $177.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

