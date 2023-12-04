Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,675 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Gentherm worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 90.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 192.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $46.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.26 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $170,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,950 shares in the company, valued at $508,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

