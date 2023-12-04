Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,045 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after acquiring an additional 48,884 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,634,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,663,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

CEIX opened at $113.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $114.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.80.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $1,005,620.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,991.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

