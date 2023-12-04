Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,874 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Green Plains worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 341,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 238,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 60,709 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Green Plains by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter.

GPRE opened at $25.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

