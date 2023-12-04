Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,423 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 66.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,628,000 after buying an additional 162,119 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

