Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,469 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.