Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Brady worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Brady by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Brady by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Brady by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brady by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Brady Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $56.28 on Monday. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,009 shares of company stock worth $614,424. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.