Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:GPI opened at $291.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.08. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.87 and a 52-week high of $293.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

