Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,495 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 35.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,275,000 after purchasing an additional 253,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,675,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Hasbro Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $48.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.