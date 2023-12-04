Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Short Interest Up 14.1% in November

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $77,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HLX opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 2.63. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $395.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.41 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Further Reading

