Humankind Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $147.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $149.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.