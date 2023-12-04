Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,199 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Independent Bank worth $18,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $896,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on INDB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Independent Bank Price Performance

INDB opened at $59.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $91.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $183.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,251.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,251.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

