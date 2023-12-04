Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Insider Sells $1,058,496.00 in Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chris Kondo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apple alerts:

On Friday, November 10th, Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $191.24 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.