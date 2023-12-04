Insider Selling: Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Sells $902,801.52 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 54,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $902,801.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $921.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.22. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

METC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 13.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 42,976 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $443,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

