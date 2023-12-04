Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Sells $200,112.75 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $43.92 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $349,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,068,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

