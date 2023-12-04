Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 422,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after buying an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,102,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $151.72 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.59.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

