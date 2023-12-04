International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of International Seaways worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in International Seaways by 66.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $42,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,825.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $203,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INSW shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

International Seaways Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $46.76 on Monday. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.03 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 55.45%. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.70%.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

