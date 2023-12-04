Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000.

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $75.22 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

