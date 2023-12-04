iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 433,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGF stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

