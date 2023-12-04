J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $189.80 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

