Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Jack in the Box worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 56,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,614 shares of company stock worth $721,249. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ JACK opened at $76.99 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.71.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JACK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

