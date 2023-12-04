Karpas Strategies LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $147.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day moving average is $132.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.