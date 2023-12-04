Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kirby were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Kirby by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Kirby Price Performance

Kirby stock opened at $77.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,043.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,043.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $2,211,421.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,568.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,109 shares of company stock worth $3,498,804 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

