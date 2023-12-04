Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 35.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $52.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $59.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

