Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,113 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 0.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 28.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.72.

Li Auto Stock Performance

LI opened at $36.30 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

