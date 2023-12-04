Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,335 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after buying an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Fowler acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.13, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

